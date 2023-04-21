Brownfield hires Jeff Lofton as Cubs football coach, athletic director

BROWNFIELD, Texas (KCBD) - Former Idalou Head Football Coach Jeff Lofton will be Brownfield’s new head football coach and athletic director pending school board approval.

Lofton comes back to the area after a year up at West Plains.

Prior to that, Lofton spent 13 years at Idalou. Nine were as the head football coach and the athletic director.

Lofton went 73-33 in his nine years leading the Wildcats.

He takes over a Brownfield football team that went 8-3 last year.

Welcome back to the area Jeff Lofton.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.