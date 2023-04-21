Brownfield hires Jeff Lofton as Cubs football coach, athletic director
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BROWNFIELD, Texas (KCBD) - Former Idalou Head Football Coach Jeff Lofton will be Brownfield’s new head football coach and athletic director pending school board approval.
Lofton comes back to the area after a year up at West Plains.
Prior to that, Lofton spent 13 years at Idalou. Nine were as the head football coach and the athletic director.
Lofton went 73-33 in his nine years leading the Wildcats.
He takes over a Brownfield football team that went 8-3 last year.
Welcome back to the area Jeff Lofton.
Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.