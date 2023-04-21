Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Brownfield hires Jeff Lofton as Cubs football coach, athletic director

Jeff Lofton (Source: KCBD Video)
Jeff Lofton (Source: KCBD Video)
By Pete Christy
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROWNFIELD, Texas (KCBD) - Former Idalou Head Football Coach Jeff Lofton will be Brownfield’s new head football coach and athletic director pending school board approval.

Lofton comes back to the area after a year up at West Plains.

Prior to that, Lofton spent 13 years at Idalou. Nine were as the head football coach and the athletic director.

Lofton went 73-33 in his nine years leading the Wildcats.

He takes over a Brownfield football team that went 8-3 last year.

Welcome back to the area Jeff Lofton.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Train crash in Ector County
Woman flown to Lubbock after fatal crash, video shows passing train hitting involved truck
Air Raiders to Play in $1M TBT at Home in Lubbock
Air Raiders to Play in $1M TBT at Home in Lubbock
Lubbock owned horse, Flying Connection, will be racing in the Kentucky Oaks this year.
Lubbock-owned horse racing in Kentucky Oaks on May 5
FILE - Actor Alec Baldwin attends a news conference at United Nations headquarters, on Sept....
Charge to be dropped against Alec Baldwin in fatal ‘Rust’ set shooting
Law enforcement officials are working to find out who is behind a string of fires in Lamesa...
Police suspect arson in string of fires in Lamesa

Latest News

Tech baseball announces sellouts for Friday, Saturday
Texas Tech baseball announces sellouts for Friday, Saturday
Spring Game will kick off at 12 p.m. Saturday with television coverage provided via Big 12 Now...
What to know: Texas Tech Spring Game
Lubbock owned horse, Flying Connection, will be racing in the Kentucky Oaks this year.
Lubbock-owned horse racing in Kentucky Oaks on May 5
Source: KCBD Video
Parker Hicks named boys basketball coach at Lubbock-Cooper Liberty