Calvin Wormly arrested by Littlefield police, charged with murder in death of D’kota Tiller

LITTLEFIELD, Texas (KCBD) - 20-year-old Calvin Wormly was arrested by Littlefield police on Friday, charged with murder in the death of 26-year-old D’kota Shae Tiller back in January 2023.

Police say Tiller was shot and killed in front of his 3-year-old daughter at the Oak Terrace Apartments in the 1100 block of South Wicker Avenue back on Jan. 9 around 10:45 p.m.

Calvin Jarius Mauriese Wormly was arrested in Levelland and arraigned before a Hockley County Magistrate, then transported to the Hockley County Jail.

