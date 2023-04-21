Local Listings
Calvin Wormly arrested by Littlefield police, charged with murder in death of D’kota Tiller

20-year-old Calvin Wormly was arrested by Littlefield police on Friday.
By KCBD Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LITTLEFIELD, Texas (KCBD) - 20-year-old Calvin Wormly was arrested by Littlefield police on Friday, charged with murder in the death of 26-year-old D’kota Shae Tiller back in January 2023.

Police say Tiller was shot and killed in front of his 3-year-old daughter at the Oak Terrace Apartments in the 1100 block of South Wicker Avenue back on Jan. 9 around 10:45 p.m.

Calvin Jarius Mauriese Wormly was arrested in Levelland and arraigned before a Hockley County Magistrate, then transported to the Hockley County Jail.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

