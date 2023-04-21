Casas for CASA event at Market Street starts Friday, 98th & Quaker

Provided by CASA of the South Plains

Lubbock, Texas – Casas for CASA presented by Market Street will be hosted at 4205 98th Street (98th & Quaker) Friday, April 21 through Wednesday, May 31! Anyone and everyone can purchase raffle tickets for the opportunity to win a $3,500 Mastercard gift card, or a custom-built playhouse, doghouse, or storage building donated by local community members.

“Casas for CASA has been a community favorite for over 15 years now. Every year we are so thankful for how the wonderful people in our community rally around CASA to support the most vulnerable children in our community,” said Jaclyn Morris, Executive Director of CASA of the South Plains. “This year we need to raise over $55,000 during this event, and we know we can count on our community to make it happen! Together we can leave a legacy of love for these children.”

100 percent of the funds raised during Casas for CASA stay right here in Lubbock and the five surrounding counties served by CASA of the South Plains. This event enables CASA to continue to inspire, educate, and empower Volunteers to advocate for more children in foster care. A CASA, or Court Appointed Special Advocate, helps children in foster care navigate the child welfare system while working to ensure their needs are being met and advocating to find them a safe, permanent home. Currently, there are over 500 children waiting on a CASA Volunteer Advocate.

Raffle tickets may be purchased anytime online at www.casaofthesouthplains.org or at the Market Street event location at 98th & Quaker, on Thursdays and Fridays from 4p.m. – 7p.m., Saturdays 10a.m. – 6p.m., and Sundays from 1p.m. – 5p.m. Raffle tickets are $5 each, or 5 tickets for $20, 15 tickets for $50, or 40 tickets for $100. The drawing will be held Wednesday, May 31 at 5:00 PM. Attendance is not necessary to win.

CASA will also be hosting special events on Saturdays during Casas for CASA. Lubbock High School Football Team and Pom Squad will be kicking off the first Special Event Saturday, April 22 at 10 a.m. The entire community is encouraged to come out and enjoy the festivities!

For questions or more information about Casas for CASA, please contact Lauren White, Marketing and Events Manager, at (806) 763-2272 or via email at lwhite@casaofthesouthplains.org.

Thank you to our 2023 builders:

Atmos Energy • Bayer Crop Science • Easy Backyard Storage • Frenship High School Construction Technology Program • Hard Tops of Lubbock • Lubbock-Cooper High School Construction Technology Program • Lubbock Professional Firefighters Association

Thank you to our Corporate Partners and Event Sponsors who help CASA of the South Plains support more children in the South Plains:

Market Street • Sonic, RWW Enterprises • Atmos Energy • ASCO Equipment • City Bank • Complex Community FCU • First Bank and Trust • First United Bank • Fox Pest Control • Moss Law Firm P.C. • Parkhill • Plains Capital Bank • South Plains Electric Cooperative, Inc. • Switch I.T. Support • Texas Tech Credit Union • Xcel Energy

About CASA of the South Plains

CASA of the South Plains empowers community members to serve as volunteers who Advocate for the best interest of children in foster care who have been abused and neglected. Court Appointed Special Advocates are community members just like you who ensure each foster child’s needs remain a priority in an over-burdened child welfare system while working to find safe, permanent homes for these most vulnerable children.

CASA’s Impact*

1. 415 children received advocacy services from CASA of the South Plains in 2022.

2. 255 CASA Volunteers donated a total of 5,258 hours in 2022, saving county taxpayers $289,190 in county paid attorneys’ fees.

3. 122 youth in foster care found permanency with the help of their CASA Volunteer in 2022.

*CASA 2022 Calendar Year Statistics

How You Can Help

1. Become a CASA Volunteer and help change a child’s life.

2. Become a CASA Donor – Join Heroes for Hope and become a monthly donor. Gifts start at just $10 a month. Every gift makes a difference!

3. Host a CASA 101 Informational Session - CASA will come to your business and educate and inspire your staff about ways they can impact the life of a child in foster care.

To learn how to become an Advocate, or if you are unable to volunteer at this time and would like to donate, visit www.casaofthesouthplains.org or call (806) 763-2272.

To learn how to become an Advocate, or if you are unable to volunteer at this time, and would like to make a donation, visit www.casaofthesouthplains.org or call (806) 763-2272.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.