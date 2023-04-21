Local Listings
Former Red Raider Colin Schooler shining in XFL

By Pete Christy
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Red Raider Colin Schooler is getting paid to play football in the XFL with the Arlington Renegades.

He’s having a solid spring with 31.5 tackles, 20 solo with a sack and an interception.

Arlington hosts Houston 2pm Sunday looking for a win to clinch an XFL Playoff spot.

I zoomed with Colin and talked to him about life in the XFL, his football future, his time with the Red Raiders and his massive goal line stop in the Baylor game.

Colin is super proud of his time with the Red Raiders.

