Friday morning top stories: Lamesa police searching for arsonist

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 7:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Lamesa police searching for arsonist

  • Police in Lamesa are searching for an arsonist that has started a number of house fires and grass fires since the end of February
  • If you have any information that could help please call the Lamesa Police Department
  • Full story here: Police suspect arson in string of fires in Lamesa

A train hits pickup after fatal crash in Odessa

Students honor unclaimed veterans

Three killed in tornado outbreak

Abortion pills decision expected today

  • The U.S. Supreme Court is expected to issue a decision on the abortion pill Mifepristone
  • The ruling would determine if women will have access to the pill while a challenge to the FDA’s approval plays out in court
  • Latest details here: Supreme Court set to decide on access to abortion pill

