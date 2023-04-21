Friday morning top stories: Lamesa police searching for arsonist

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Lamesa police searching for arsonist

Police in Lamesa are searching for an arsonist that has started a number of house fires and grass fires since the end of February

If you have any information that could help please call the Lamesa Police Department

Full story here: Police suspect arson in string of fires in Lamesa

A train hits pickup after fatal crash in Odessa

The driver of a minivan died after turning in front of the pickup

The minivan’s passenger is hospitalized in critical condition in Lubbock

WATCH: Woman flown to Lubbock after fatal crash, video shows passing train hitting involved truck

Students honor unclaimed veterans

The unclaimed remains of several Lubbock veterans will be laid to rest today at the Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio

Slaton students honored the veteran’s yesterday as the procession passed through the South Plains

Read more here: Slaton ISD students line roadways to honor procession carrying unclaimed veterans remains

Three killed in tornado outbreak

The National Weather Service says eight tornados touched down Wednesday night in Oklahoma killing at least three people

Oklahoma’s governor declared a state of emergency in five counties

Read more here: ‘The damage is unbelievable:’ Tornadoes kill 3 in Oklahoma

Abortion pills decision expected today

The U.S. Supreme Court is expected to issue a decision on the abortion pill Mifepristone

The ruling would determine if women will have access to the pill while a challenge to the FDA’s approval plays out in court

Latest details here: Supreme Court set to decide on access to abortion pill

