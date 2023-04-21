Gym Culture to host grand opening this Saturday
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Ribbon cutting of Gym Culture
Date & Time: Saturday Apr 22, 202312:00 PM - 12:30 PM CDT
Location: 6609 Milwaukee Ave. Lubbock, TX 79424
Website: http://bit.ly/3ZbgSWd
Contact Information: Shelli Jones Send Email
Ribbon cutting - Gym Culture
Join us for a ribbon cutting to celebrate the grand opening of Gym Culture!
