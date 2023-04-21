Local Listings
Gym Culture to host grand opening this Saturday

By KCBD Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 1:40 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Ribbon cutting of Gym Culture

Date & Time: Saturday Apr 22, 202312:00 PM - 12:30 PM CDT

Location: 6609 Milwaukee Ave. Lubbock, TX 79424

Website: http://bit.ly/3ZbgSWd

Contact Information: Shelli Jones Send Email

Ribbon cutting - Gym Culture

Description

Join us for a ribbon cutting to celebrate the grand opening of Gym Culture!

