KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Tinkerbell

By KCBD Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 7:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Tinkerbell KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter! He is a two-year-old pitbull who’s been at the shelter for about two months.

He is a sweetheart and loves to give kisses. He also knows how to sit and would do great in a home with kids. Tinkerbell is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. He can be adopted for free today for the Lubbock Animal Shelter.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Thursday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Chive.

