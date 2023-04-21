LPD to conduct crash investigation, Monday morning at 22nd & Q

Provided by Lubbock Police Department

LUBBOCK, TX (NEWS RELEASE) - The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Investigation Unit is scheduled to conduct a follow-up crash investigation at the intersection of 22nd Street and Avenue Q on Monday, April 24, 2023. Motorists are asked to avoid the following area and plan to use an alternate route since delays are expected.

The unit will start their investigation at 8:15 a.m. at 22nd Street and Avenue Q in reference to case 23-11239. All northbound traffic on Avenue Q will be moved the right lane and allowed to continue north. Southbound traffic on Avenue Q will be diverted west onto 21st Street. 22nd Street will be closed on both the east and west sides. Investigators expect to be at the scene at this location for about an hour.

Specific information about when the Major Crash Investigation Unit is moving to an area can be received through LBKAlert. The public can sign-up for LBKAlert at www.lbkalert.com and register for the Road Closure alerts.

