Man sentenced to 70 years for stabbing Lubbock sheriff’s deputies

Miko Butler
Miko Butler(LSO)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock man has been sentenced to 70 years in prison after stabbing two sheriff’s deputies in 2020.

Miko Butler, 31, was convicted on two counts of aggravated assault on a peace officer.

On the evening of June 20, 2020, a sheriff’s deputy was working as security for the Walmart at Quaker Avenue and South Loop 289. The deputy approached a suspected shoplifter walking out of the Garden Department with a set of tools. The suspect was later identified as Butler.

The deputy told Butler to stop several times. A second deputy arrived and the two officers attempted to take Butler into custody. Butler struggled with officers, pulled out a knife and stabbed both of them. He then ran away from the scene.

Nearby onlookers and another sheriff’s deputy arrived to help the injured officers. They were both sent to UMC for treatment.

Police and LCSO are searching for the suspect, described as a black male, around 5′8 wearing a Gray shirt, black pants. The suspect was last seen running Northbound across South Loop.

After a manhunt spanning several hours, Butler was taken into custody using a K-9 unit. His grandmother identified him for authorities, noting he was wearing a shirt she bought him. He was taken to a nearby hospital to treat his dog bite and then transported to the Lubbock County Detention Center. He was held on a $300,000 bond.

On Friday, he was sentenced to 70 years per aggravated assault charge. However, he will serve both sentences at the same time, making his total prison time 70 years.

He must serve 30 years before being eligible for parole.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Grandmother identifies suspect in Walmart stabbing of Lubbock deputies

