McPherson Cellars to host Texas wine, hops & shops festival

By KCBD Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 1:32 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - We are thrilled to host our second annual Texas Wine, Hops & Shops festival at McPherson Cellars in downtown Lubbock, TX! Wineries, breweries, and vendors from across the state will gather here to showcase the best of the Texas beverage industry. Ticket-holders will receive a wristband with 10 drink tickets, giving you the opportunity to taste among 25+ stations.

With your wristband, guests are encouraged to explore the winery, shop among local arts vendors and listen to live music from Lubbock’s favorites. If you get hungry and want a bite to eat, local food trucks will be lined up, offering many tasty options to choose from. Stick around through the evening for our celebratory street concert.

Apr 22, 12:00 PM – 7:00 PM

McPherson Cellars, 1615 Texas Ave, Lubbock, TX 79401

Tickets - $45

FESTIVAL SCHEDULE

11:45am: Wristband Pickup Begins

12:00pm - 5:00pm: Winery & Brewery Tasting

12:00pm - 5:00pm: Sip & Shop pop up shops & boutiques

5:00pm - 7:00pm: Downtown Lubbock Concert

Food Trucks available from 12-5pm

Live Music ALL DAY in Concert Tent

FESTIVAL LINEUP

This page will be updated with a full lineup list of all wineries, breweries, vendors, and musicians as they are finalized. Get updates and keep up with who to expect at this year’s Texas Wine, Hops & Shops festival by signing up for our email list!

WINERIES

  • Llano Estacado
  • English Newsom Cellars
  • Texas Wine Company
  • Farmhouse Vineyards
  • Yellow House Cellars
  • Prairie Chick Winery
  • Hilmy Cellars
  • William Chris Vineyards
  • Lost Draw Cellars
  • Adelphos Cellars
  • Burklee Hill Vineyards
  • Bingham Family Vineyards
  • Veesart Vineyards
  • Bolen Vineyards
  • McPherson Cellars
  • Texas Cider Company

BREWERIES

  • Two Doc’s Brewing Co.
  • Brewery LBK
  • Mano Negra Brewing Co.
  • Good Line Beer Co.

SHOPS by SIP & SHOP

MUSICIANS

  • Headlining Band: The Legal Limit (5-7pm)
  • Emily George (2:30-5pm)
  • Jake Pyeatt (11:30-2:30pm)

FOOD TRUCKS

  • Mijo’s Food Truck
  • Llano Cubano
  • The Lunch Box
  • Taste Buds Food Co.
  • Spud Truck
  • Rollin Woodfired Pizza
  • Kurbside Sweets

