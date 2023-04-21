McPherson Cellars to host Texas wine, hops & shops festival
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - We are thrilled to host our second annual Texas Wine, Hops & Shops festival at McPherson Cellars in downtown Lubbock, TX! Wineries, breweries, and vendors from across the state will gather here to showcase the best of the Texas beverage industry. Ticket-holders will receive a wristband with 10 drink tickets, giving you the opportunity to taste among 25+ stations.
With your wristband, guests are encouraged to explore the winery, shop among local arts vendors and listen to live music from Lubbock’s favorites. If you get hungry and want a bite to eat, local food trucks will be lined up, offering many tasty options to choose from. Stick around through the evening for our celebratory street concert.
Apr 22, 12:00 PM – 7:00 PM
McPherson Cellars, 1615 Texas Ave, Lubbock, TX 79401
Tickets - $45
FESTIVAL SCHEDULE
11:45am: Wristband Pickup Begins
12:00pm - 5:00pm: Winery & Brewery Tasting
12:00pm - 5:00pm: Sip & Shop pop up shops & boutiques
5:00pm - 7:00pm: Downtown Lubbock Concert
Food Trucks available from 12-5pm
Live Music ALL DAY in Concert Tent
FESTIVAL LINEUP
This page will be updated with a full lineup list of all wineries, breweries, vendors, and musicians as they are finalized. Get updates and keep up with who to expect at this year’s Texas Wine, Hops & Shops festival by signing up for our email list!
WINERIES
- Llano Estacado
- English Newsom Cellars
- Texas Wine Company
- Farmhouse Vineyards
- Yellow House Cellars
- Prairie Chick Winery
- Hilmy Cellars
- William Chris Vineyards
- Lost Draw Cellars
- Adelphos Cellars
- Burklee Hill Vineyards
- Bingham Family Vineyards
- Veesart Vineyards
- Bolen Vineyards
- McPherson Cellars
- Texas Cider Company
BREWERIES
- Two Doc’s Brewing Co.
- Brewery LBK
- Mano Negra Brewing Co.
- Good Line Beer Co.
SHOPS by SIP & SHOP
- Boots n Bows Boutique Women’s Clothing
- Connie’s Classy Clips
- Slow Sips
- Pepper’s Homemade Goods Y’all
- California T’s
- Roman’s Silent Creations
- Truff’s N Stuff’s
- Acre and Rust
- Sassee Heifer
- Lilly Fiona Designs
- Naked Bee Apothecary
- Plain Jane’s Fried Pies
- Sara Peso White Studios
- Stacked TX
- Gateau De Jil
- Jessica Garrett-R&S Designs
- Vickie’s Creatives
- Susan Turner Scentsy
- Bernadette Sweet Puppy Co
- Perfect Gatherings - Gay Martin
- CLR Woodwork Creations
- Greenhouse Creative Kimberly
- El Molino
- Ashton Punchy Ts
- Abi & Ari’s Grow Bar
MUSICIANS
- Headlining Band: The Legal Limit (5-7pm)
- Emily George (2:30-5pm)
- Jake Pyeatt (11:30-2:30pm)
FOOD TRUCKS
- Mijo’s Food Truck
- Llano Cubano
- The Lunch Box
- Taste Buds Food Co.
- Spud Truck
- Rollin Woodfired Pizza
- Kurbside Sweets
