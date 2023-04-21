McPherson Cellars to host Texas wine, hops & shops festival

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - We are thrilled to host our second annual Texas Wine, Hops & Shops festival at McPherson Cellars in downtown Lubbock, TX! Wineries, breweries, and vendors from across the state will gather here to showcase the best of the Texas beverage industry. Ticket-holders will receive a wristband with 10 drink tickets, giving you the opportunity to taste among 25+ stations.

With your wristband, guests are encouraged to explore the winery, shop among local arts vendors and listen to live music from Lubbock’s favorites. If you get hungry and want a bite to eat, local food trucks will be lined up, offering many tasty options to choose from. Stick around through the evening for our celebratory street concert.

Apr 22, 12:00 PM – 7:00 PM

McPherson Cellars, 1615 Texas Ave, Lubbock, TX 79401

Tickets - $45

FESTIVAL SCHEDULE

11:45am: Wristband Pickup Begins

12:00pm - 5:00pm: Winery & Brewery Tasting

12:00pm - 5:00pm: Sip & Shop pop up shops & boutiques

5:00pm - 7:00pm: Downtown Lubbock Concert

Food Trucks available from 12-5pm

Live Music ALL DAY in Concert Tent

FESTIVAL LINEUP

This page will be updated with a full lineup list of all wineries, breweries, vendors, and musicians as they are finalized. Get updates and keep up with who to expect at this year’s Texas Wine, Hops & Shops festival by signing up for our email list!

WINERIES

Llano Estacado

English Newsom Cellars

Texas Wine Company

Farmhouse Vineyards

Yellow House Cellars

Prairie Chick Winery

Hilmy Cellars

William Chris Vineyards

Lost Draw Cellars

Adelphos Cellars

Burklee Hill Vineyards

Bingham Family Vineyards

Veesart Vineyards

Bolen Vineyards

McPherson Cellars

Texas Cider Company

BREWERIES

Two Doc’s Brewing Co.

Brewery LBK

Mano Negra Brewing Co.

Good Line Beer Co.

SHOPS by SIP & SHOP

MUSICIANS

Headlining Band: The Legal Limit (5-7pm)

Emily George (2:30-5pm)

Jake Pyeatt (11:30-2:30pm)

FOOD TRUCKS

Mijo’s Food Truck

Llano Cubano

The Lunch Box

Taste Buds Food Co.

Spud Truck

Rollin Woodfired Pizza

Kurbside Sweets

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.