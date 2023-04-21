More drops recorded in water wells around South Plains, Panhandle

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - New data shows the average amount of water in wells across the South Plains and Panhandle is decreasing.

This marks two consecutive years of drops.

In the Ogallala and Edwards aquifer, a -.71 average drop was recorded, which may not sound like a lot to some. But some individual wells recorded drops of more than a foot.

Now, the water conservation district is encouraging you to use their tools to figure out where your well stands.

“People that are affected by those areas are going to say that average is of little consequence here, because what I care about is right next door,” Jason Coleman, manager High Plains Underground Water Conservation District, said.

That is why the district’s manger, Coleman, wants people to go online and take a look at their own data.

Click here to go to the HPUWCD’s website

Given how dry the 16 area counties are, the new data did come as a bit of a surprise, at least compared to drought conditions recorded more than a decade ago.

“Historically, in periods when it was roughly this dry, the change that was observed was several times different that what it was this year,” Coleman said.

But, the need to conserve underground water remains.

Now, for the conservation district, the work is getting the message across to the public, something Stephanie Brady is in charge of.

“We’re trying to educate, I guess, our non-agriculture water well users and give them all the proper information that they would need to know,” Brady, the communications director for HPWCD, said.

Recently, she has noticed the need for education is in those moving to the county, using well water for the first time.

“It’s a problem that is happening around the state because of the amount of people moving to Texas,” she said, “and so, water availability is going to become a bigger and bigger issue.”

So, even if your water levels are looking OK, the recommendation is still to conserve.

“If you just make some changes in your outdoor water use, you can make meaningful a change in your overall water use,” Coleman said.

