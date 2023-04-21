Local Listings
Parker Hicks named boys basketball coach at Lubbock-Cooper Liberty

By Pete Christy
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 9:07 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Former Red Raider and LCU Chap Parker Hicks was school board approved on Thursday night to be the first boys basketball coach at the new Lubbock-Cooper Liberty High School.

Hicks coached the Levelland boys this past season.

The Lubbock-Cooper Liberty Patriots will start with only freshmen and sophomores as that is all the new High School will open with, but they will play a varsity schedule in Class 3A next season.

Juniors will join the next year at Lubbock Cooper High followed by seniors the next year.

Coach Hicks is excited to build a program from scratch.

Former Red Raider and LCU Chap Parker Hicks was school board approved on Thursday night to be the first boys basketball coach at the new Lubbock-Cooper Liberty High School.(KCBD Photo)

