Parker Hicks named boys basketball coach at Lubbock-Cooper Liberty

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Former Red Raider and LCU Chap Parker Hicks was school board approved on Thursday night to be the first boys basketball coach at the new Lubbock-Cooper Liberty High School.

Hicks coached the Levelland boys this past season.

The Lubbock-Cooper Liberty Patriots will start with only freshmen and sophomores as that is all the new High School will open with, but they will play a varsity schedule in Class 3A next season.

Juniors will join the next year at Lubbock Cooper High followed by seniors the next year.

Coach Hicks is excited to build a program from scratch.

