Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Police suspect arson in string of fires in Lamesa

By Joshua Ramirez
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 7:20 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Law enforcement officials are working to find out who is behind a string of fires in Lamesa that started at the end of February.

Police Chief Josh Peterson says law enforcement believes they are all connected.

“There was a pattern,” Chief Peterson said. “My detectives were able to distinguish the pattern very quickly, once us and the fire department started communicating with each other.”

That pattern included not just one or two, but more than 10 fires.

“I think to date we sit at I believe it’s 15 total,” Chief Peterson said. “Everything from grass fires to structures.”

One woman who grew up in Lamesa said it’s hard to see what the town is going through every time she comes home to visit her parents.

“That’s already the second time that I come to my hometown, and I feel there’s arsonists going on,” the woman said.

She says she believes the police are doing everything they can to find the person involved.

“The police have been checking,” the woman said. “I took my little dog out last night to walk him and they pulled somebody over. They would stop him and say, ‘what are you doing?’”

Chief Peterson says that’s part of the extra resources the department is tapping into to stop any more fires from being set.

“We’re assigning extra patrols when we know there’s an issue,” Chief Peterson said. “We’ve got detectives out at night focusing on the geographical areas that we’ve attached to that pattern.”

Fortunately, no injuries have been reported in connection with these fires.

Chief Peterson says the public could play a big part in cracking this case and urges them to call if they know anything or see anything.

“One little piece of information could break the case wide open.” Chief Peterson said. “So, we appreciate any information.”

If you have any information or know who is behind the fires call the Lamesa Police Department at (806) 872-2121.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Lubbock woman says she reported Jamie Lee Pruett's suspicious behavior days before deputies...
KCBD Investigates Discounting Danger: Security camera footage captures Jamie Lee Pruett days before deadly shooting
Train crash in Ector County
Woman flown to Lubbock after fatal crash, video shows passing train hitting involved truck
Covenant Health Plainview
Lockdown for Covenant Health Plainview lifted, no threat found
Lubbock Animal Services building
City, LAS respond to public comments regarding recent dog euthanasia
Payton Washington, an 18-year-old high school cheerleader, was hospitalized in critical...
Cheerleaders shot after one allegedly mistook suspect’s car for her own

Latest News

Flower turbine creating wind energy
Startup looks to bring wind power to homes, businesses with flower turbines
Slaton ISD holding flags during procession
Slaton ISD students line roadways to honor procession carrying unclaimed veterans remains
Train crash in Ector County
Woman flown to Lubbock after fatal crash, video shows passing train hitting involved truck
Train crash in Ector County
Train crash in Ector County