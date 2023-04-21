Police suspect arson in string of fires in Lamesa

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Law enforcement officials are working to find out who is behind a string of fires in Lamesa that started at the end of February.

Police Chief Josh Peterson says law enforcement believes they are all connected.

“There was a pattern,” Chief Peterson said. “My detectives were able to distinguish the pattern very quickly, once us and the fire department started communicating with each other.”

That pattern included not just one or two, but more than 10 fires.

“I think to date we sit at I believe it’s 15 total,” Chief Peterson said. “Everything from grass fires to structures.”

One woman who grew up in Lamesa said it’s hard to see what the town is going through every time she comes home to visit her parents.

“That’s already the second time that I come to my hometown, and I feel there’s arsonists going on,” the woman said.

She says she believes the police are doing everything they can to find the person involved.

“The police have been checking,” the woman said. “I took my little dog out last night to walk him and they pulled somebody over. They would stop him and say, ‘what are you doing?’”

Chief Peterson says that’s part of the extra resources the department is tapping into to stop any more fires from being set.

“We’re assigning extra patrols when we know there’s an issue,” Chief Peterson said. “We’ve got detectives out at night focusing on the geographical areas that we’ve attached to that pattern.”

Fortunately, no injuries have been reported in connection with these fires.

Chief Peterson says the public could play a big part in cracking this case and urges them to call if they know anything or see anything.

“One little piece of information could break the case wide open.” Chief Peterson said. “So, we appreciate any information.”

If you have any information or know who is behind the fires call the Lamesa Police Department at (806) 872-2121.

