Scottish Rite hosting car show fundraiser to continue free classes for kids with dyslexia

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Scottish Rite is hosting a car show Saturday with all proceeds going to help teach kids with dyslexia. This is a big fundraiser for the organization since services are free for students.

Lubbock Scottish Rite Learning Center helps kids who are diagnosed with dyslexia overcome learning challenges with reading and writing.

Cindy Sallee is a qualified instructor who describes the classes as a game changer for these kiddos to learn some necessary skills.

“Our kiddos struggle with learning how to read, learning how to spell and with handwriting,” Sallee said.

Sallee said when she sees a topic click for a kid, it reminds her why she started teaching.

“When they get it, you can just see they almost become a different person,” Sallee said. “It really changes their attitude for learning.”

After going through the Scottish Rite Learning Center, Sallee said some of the students have become doctors and lawyers. She said that is proof dyslexia doesn’t hold them back, they just need a different technique to learn.

“Our children are bright, but it’s, how I explain it is it’s an island of weakness in an otherwise sea of strengths,” Sallee said.

The center also trains teachers on how to educate kids with the learning disorder in the classrooms.

“We teach these teachers what they need to know about how to teach reading in a multisensory way, we teach these teachers about what dyslexia is and how to meet the needs of those specific children,” Sallee said.

All services from Scottish Rite are free to the students.

“It’s a blessing to the parents,” Sallee said.

To continue teaching for free, the organization needs everyone’s help.

“We have our materials, our building, everything is provided free of charge for our students, but we depend on the generosity of people and our masons, the Scottish Rite masons,” Sallee said.

You can help Scottish Rite continue its mission to impact the next generation at the car show Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. It will be at the Scottish Rite building on 70th and Ave. J.

It’s $25 to enter a car, but free to attend. You can register your car when you drive up in the morning. There will be music, food trucks and you can vote for your favorite car. All proceeds will go toward helping these kids become better readers.

