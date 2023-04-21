South Plains rain in sight!

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - We’ve been mentioning a chance of rain for late in the weekend and early next week. Data this morning now is even more supportive of rain during that time. It will be accompanied by come rather chilly air.

After a chilly start, Friday warms into the 70s under a mostly sunny sky this afternoon. It will be a little breezy at times, but for the most part winds will be light.

Mostly clear and quite chilly tonight. Temperatures will dip to about five degrees below average lows for the date.

Saturday afternoon will be mostly cloudy and cool. In fact, chilly if you are in the breeze. It will be quite breezy.

Rain is on the way to the South Plains and West Texas area.

Our rain chance begins late Saturday night, then increases with rain likely -- at times -- Sunday and Monday. (KCBD First Alert)

The rain chance begins late Saturday night, then increases with rain likely -- at times -- Sunday and Monday. A chance of rain then lingers through Wednesday. During that time there is a very good chance you will have some rain.

Based on data available now, it appears much of the area may receive at least a quarter inch of rain. That said, a few spots may end up with more than an inch of rain.

Updates are likely. Stay tuned.

