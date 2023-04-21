Tech students gets surprise proposal, Levelland students get art recognition

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A surprise proposal and some art contest winners get some recognition for KCBD NewsChannel 11′s Tell Me Something Good.

That surprise was for 22-year-old Zeni Castillo, a Texas Tech University student. She was on campus two weeks ago to take senior pictures.

Her boyfriend, Bryce Smith, told her he would not be able to make the shoot because of work. But, when Castillo finished taking her photos, her friends dropped her off at Jones AT&T Stadium.

That is where Smith popped the question.

The two plan to get married in August.

And, winners have been chosen to the Keep Levelland Beautiful art contest.

They are from Levelland’s Academic Beginners Center, South and Capitol Elementary schools, Levelland Middle School and Levelland Intermediate.

All received coupons for food, stickers and candy.

