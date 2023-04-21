Local Listings
Tech students gets surprise proposal, Levelland students get art recognition

Tell Me Something Good
Tell Me Something Good, April 21
By Michael A. Cantu
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 9:18 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A surprise proposal and some art contest winners get some recognition for KCBD NewsChannel 11′s Tell Me Something Good.

That surprise was for 22-year-old Zeni Castillo, a Texas Tech University student. She was on campus two weeks ago to take senior pictures.

Her boyfriend, Bryce Smith, told her he would not be able to make the shoot because of work. But, when Castillo finished taking her photos, her friends dropped her off at Jones AT&T Stadium.

That is where Smith popped the question.

The two plan to get married in August.

And, winners have been chosen to the Keep Levelland Beautiful art contest.

They are from Levelland’s Academic Beginners Center, South and Capitol Elementary schools, Levelland Middle School and Levelland Intermediate.

All received coupons for food, stickers and candy.

For those with good news to share, go to the Community section at KCBD.com and click on Tell Me Something Good to fill out the entry form. Please include photos or video so the station can share the good news.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

