Texas Tech baseball announces sellouts for Friday, Saturday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Today, Texas Tech announced advance sellouts of two of the first three games of the weekend series versus Baylor.

Both tonight’s 6:30 p.m. game and Saturday’s 2 p.m. game are sold out versus the Bears.

Tech Athletics says, entry for all Texas Tech students, with a valid student ID, remains on a first-come first-serve basis for each game announced as a sellout.

Fans still looking to purchase tickets for the contests on Friday and Saturday are encouraged to do so from Stubhub, which is the official secondary partner of Texas Tech Athletics.

Texas Tech season ticket holders that are not able to attend games are also highly encouraged to use Stubhub.

This weekend series marks the halfway point in the conference season and the #16 Red Raiders are 6-6 in the conference.

