TSA installing new scanners at Lubbock airport; asking travelers to arrive two hours before flight

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - New baggage scanners are expected to speed up the security process at the Lubbock airport. While they’re being installed though, travelers should expect some delays.

TSA will begin installing two new computed tomography (CT) X-ray scanners at the Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport (LBB) security checkpoint on Monday.

For at least two weeks, only one security lane will be open. Once each lane is modified and completes certification, it will open for screening before installation of the next lane begins.

“One of the challenges that we face in an airport, TSA, the airlines all working together, is that we can’t close down the airport any day because we want to bring in new equipment. So, we have to actually be working while the airport is open, travelers are there,” Patricia Mancha, TSA spokesperson for Texas, said.

Mancha says while the new equipment will speed things up in the long run, travelers should set aside some extra time to make their flight for the next few weeks.

“In the immediate, we really want to remind travelers that it’s important for them to arrive at the airport at our recommended times — two hours before a domestic flight, three hours before an international flight,” Mancha said.

The new scanners will replace the old ones, providing updated 3D imaging capabilities. Officers will be able to manipulate those images to get a 360° view of what’s in a passenger’s bag, meaning fewer should have to be checked manually. Travelers will also be able to leave large electronics and approved liquids in their carry-on.

“Our officers are able to identify these items inside the carry on luggage much quicker. It really helps everyone from a security standpoint and then it’s faster and more efficient. So, it’s really going to be a good thing in the long run,” Mancha said.

Mancha says it’s critical travelers pack their own bag, research prohibited items and get to the airport with plenty of time before their flight. Passengers can also speed up their security checkpoint process by checking their bag, even if it’s a bag they would normally carry on the flight.

“Put it in the belly of the plane, you don’t have to bring it with you, and that will also help to speed up the checkpoint,” Mancha said. “We appreciate the community really understanding that this is for the betterment of everyone.”

The new CT scanners are being installed in phases at airports across the nation. Mancha says TSA expects even more people to travel this summer, so the scanners are arriving right on time.

