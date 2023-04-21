Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

WATCH LIVE: New Masked Rider to take reins, Raider Red to pass guns to new mascot

By KCBD Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech University is hosting the transfer of reins and the passing of the guns ceremonies today.

The passing of the reins will start at 3 p.m. and the Mackenzie Merket Alumni Center. The Masked Rider program’s 60th rider will take the reins of Fearless Champion.

Right after that at 4:30 p.m., two graduating Raider Reds will be unmasked and pass their guns to two new students who will serve as the mascots in the upcoming school year.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Train crash in Ector County
Woman flown to Lubbock after fatal crash, video shows passing train hitting involved truck
Air Raiders to Play in $1M TBT at Home in Lubbock
Air Raiders to Play in $1M TBT at Home in Lubbock
Lubbock owned horse, Flying Connection, will be racing in the Kentucky Oaks this year.
Lubbock-owned horse racing in Kentucky Oaks on May 5
FILE - Actor Alec Baldwin attends a news conference at United Nations headquarters, on Sept....
Charge to be dropped against Alec Baldwin in fatal ‘Rust’ set shooting
Law enforcement officials are working to find out who is behind a string of fires in Lamesa...
Police suspect arson in string of fires in Lamesa

Latest News

Casas for CASA
Casas for CASA event at Market Street starts Friday, 98th & Quaker
LPD to conduct crash investigation, Monday morning at 22nd & Q
Gym Culture to host grand opening celebrations Saturday, April 22 located at 6609 Milwaukee Ave.
Gym Culture to host grand opening this Saturday
Gym Culture to host grand opening celebrations Saturday, April 22 located at 6609 Milwaukee Ave.
Noon Notebook: Gym Culture Grand Opening