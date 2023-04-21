WATCH LIVE: New Masked Rider to take reins, Raider Red to pass guns to new mascot

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech University is hosting the transfer of reins and the passing of the guns ceremonies today.

The passing of the reins will start at 3 p.m. and the Mackenzie Merket Alumni Center. The Masked Rider program’s 60th rider will take the reins of Fearless Champion.

Right after that at 4:30 p.m., two graduating Raider Reds will be unmasked and pass their guns to two new students who will serve as the mascots in the upcoming school year.

