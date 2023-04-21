What to know: Texas Tech Spring Game

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Coming off an impressive debut under head coach Joey McGuire, Red Raider fans will get their first glimpse of the 2023 version of the Texas Tech football program Saturday during the annual Spring Game at Lowrey Field.

The Spring Game is being hosted offsite this year at the home of Lubbock ISD football, Lowrey Field at PlainsCapital Park, due to the ongoing construction project at Jones AT&T Stadium. Gates open at 11 a.m. Saturday for the scheduled 12 p.m. kickoff. Admission is free for all fans.

The Spring Game highlights a full day of activities in Lubbock for Texas Tech Athletics as the Red Raider baseball program will host Baylor at 2 p.m. that afternoon inside Dan Law Field at Rip Griffin Park.

Spring Game will kick off at 12 p.m. Saturday with television coverage provided via Big 12 Now on ESPN+ (Texas Tech Football)

Below is additional information for fans leading into the Spring Game.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Texas Tech will air the Spring Game live from Lowrey Field with John Harris and Chris Level on the call alongside sideline reporter Arielle Schafer for Big 12 Now on ESPN+. The game will only be carried via ESPN+ with additional coverage provided via @TexasTechFB on Twitter.

GAME FORMAT

McGuire and his staff will split the Red Raiders into two teams for a special format that will pair Team Red Raiders versus Team Fearless. As part of the roster distribution, all offensive players will be in white uniforms Saturday with the defense in black as Team Red Raiders will be located on the home sideline, while Team Fearless will occupy the visiting side of the field. Quarterbacks, wearing red uniforms, will rotate between the two teams.

The game will feature a 15-minute running clock during the first half as well as the fourth quarter with regular clock rules for the final two minutes of the second quarter. The third quarter will feature Texas Tech’s “red zone lockout” period where the ball will be spotted on the 20-yard line multiple times for both teams, a fixture of most practices for the Red Raiders under McGuire. The Texas Tech coaching staff will make a decision on the possibility of a fourth quarter late in the Spring Game, which will be based on the number of plays already run to that point.

TEAM AWARDS TO BE PRESENTED AT HALFTIME

Texas Tech will bring back a longtime tradition at halftime Saturday when McGuire and his staff hand out the team awards for the 2023 season. Texas Tech’s team awards date back to 1961 and feature the likes of the Pete Cawthon Memorial Team MVP, the Dell Morgan Memorial Courage Award and the E.J. Holub Double Tough Award, among others. Members of Texas Tech’s 2022 TaxAct Texas Bowl team will be on hand and will be recognized during the halftime presentation.

PARKING INFORMATION

Free parking will be available for all fans in the lots immediately to the west and northeast of Lowrey Field. Fans are reminded that alcohol is not permitted on Lubbock ISD grounds, which includes parking areas adjacent to the stadium.

FAN FEST OPENS TWO HOURS PRIOR TO KICKOFF

Texas Tech will host a Fan Fest in the area immediately south of Lowrey Field beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday, featuring an inflatable bounce house and obstacle course, food trucks, live music and multiple vendor booths. Tailgate Express will have open tailgate space available along 70th Street, providing a cash bar and entertainment prior to kickoff. The Fan Fest area is free for all fans and is the perfect way to get ready to see the first version of the Red Raider football team.

BECOME A NEW SEASON TICKET HOLDER

There’s not a better time to become a new season ticket holder after the Red Raiders compiled an 8-5 record with four-consecutive wins to close McGuire’s debut season. Representatives from the Texas Tech Ticket Office will be on site Saturday as season tickets are now available in all sections of Jones AT&T Stadium beginning for as low as $185 a seat.

CONCESSION STANDS OPEN THROUGHOUT STADIUM

Concession items will be available for purchase on both the west and east sides of the stadium.

CLEAR BAG POLICY

Lowrey Field at PlainsCapital Park has a similar clear bag policy for all its events similar to those hosted on the Texas Tech campus. Fans will be able to bring the following style and size bag or package into the venue:

Bags that are clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and do not exceed 12″ x 6″ x 12.”

One-gallon clear plastic freezer bag (Ziploc bag or similar).

Small clutch bags, approximately the size of a hand, with or without a handle or strap can be taken into the venue with one of the clear plastic bags.

An exception will be made for medically necessary items after proper inspection.

Hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes will be permitted.

