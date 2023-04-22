1 seriously injured in Friday evening shooting at Texas West Mobile Home Park

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person has been seriously injured in a Friday evening shooting at the Texas West Mobile Home Park in the 7700 block of 19th Street.

Lubbock police say the call came in around 6 p.m. No suspect is in custody as of Friday night.

We’ll continue to update this story as more details are released.

