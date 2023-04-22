Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Blythe’s monster day powers Tech past Kansas

The lefty went a perfect 3-for-3 with four RBIs
Powered by a perfect 3-for-3 day from Peyton Blythe, Texas Tech took the opening game of the...
Powered by a perfect 3-for-3 day from Peyton Blythe, Texas Tech took the opening game of the series from Kansas, 6-1, Saturday afternoon at Arrocha Ballpark.(Texas Tech Athletics)
By Hanna Cooper
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Provided by Texas Tech Athletics

LAWRENCE, Kansas – Powered by a perfect 3-for-3 day from Peyton Blythe, Texas Tech took the opening game of the series from Kansas, 6-1, Saturday afternoon at Arrocha Ballpark.

After missing the last five games due to injury, Blythe returned with vengeance, finishing the day just a triple short of the cycle. She tallied four RBIs and two extra-base hits in her first game back.

The Red Raiders (30-17, 4-9 Big 12) picked up the squad’s 30th win of the season, marking the first 30-win season since 2019.

Tech struck first in the top of the second inning after Ellie Bailey smashed her 16th home run of the season, this one a solo shot off the Jayhawk cutout in right field. With her 16th homer of the season, she moves into a tie for third in Tech’s single-season home run record.

Kansas (20-21, 2-8 Big 12) answered in the home half of the second after Hailey Cripe ripped an RBI double to score the Jayhawk’s lone run of the contest. However, in the top of the fourth, Blythe broke the tie and handed Tech the lead for good after blasting a three-run shot over the right-center wall.

The Red Raiders then utilized a Kailey Wyckoff single and two free passes to juice the bases in the top of the fifth. Alanna Barraza would plate the first of two runs with a sacrifice fly before Blythe ripped a double into the right-center gap to set up the 6-1 final.

Kendall Fritz (10-5) sealed the deal, retiring the final six batters straight to earn her 10th win of the season. Kasey Hamilton (8-7) suffered the loss for Kansas after allowing five hits and four runs in 3.1 innings of work.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person has been seriously injured in a Friday evening shooting at the Texas West Mobile...
Victim dies of injuries after shooting near 19th & Alcove
20-year-old Calvin Wormly was arrested by Littlefield police on Friday.
Calvin Wormly arrested by Littlefield police, charged with murder in death of D’kota Tiller
Lubbock owned horse, Flying Connection, will be racing in the Kentucky Oaks this year.
Lubbock-owned horse racing in Kentucky Oaks on May 5
Miko Butler
Man sentenced to 70 years for stabbing Lubbock sheriff’s deputies
Jeff Lofton (Source: KCBD Video)
Brownfield hires Jeff Lofton as Cubs football coach, athletic director

Latest News

Main takeaway from the TTU Spring Game? The Rocking Red Raider Defense is back!
Defense shines in Texas Tech Spring Game
Source: KCBD Video
Lifelong horse enthusiast Lauren Bloss excited to become 62nd Masked Rider
Lauren Bloss is proud to serve as the 62nd Masked Rider to finish out Texas Tech's centennial...
Lifelong horse enthusiast Lauren Bloss excited to become 62nd Masked Rider
Texas Tech will play game two of the three game series with Baylor Saturday at 2 p.m. from RIP...
Tech baseball beats Baylor 10-1