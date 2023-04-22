Blythe’s monster day powers Tech past Kansas

Provided by Texas Tech Athletics

LAWRENCE, Kansas – Powered by a perfect 3-for-3 day from Peyton Blythe, Texas Tech took the opening game of the series from Kansas, 6-1, Saturday afternoon at Arrocha Ballpark.

After missing the last five games due to injury, Blythe returned with vengeance, finishing the day just a triple short of the cycle. She tallied four RBIs and two extra-base hits in her first game back.

The Red Raiders (30-17, 4-9 Big 12) picked up the squad’s 30th win of the season, marking the first 30-win season since 2019.

Tech struck first in the top of the second inning after Ellie Bailey smashed her 16th home run of the season, this one a solo shot off the Jayhawk cutout in right field. With her 16th homer of the season, she moves into a tie for third in Tech’s single-season home run record.

Kansas (20-21, 2-8 Big 12) answered in the home half of the second after Hailey Cripe ripped an RBI double to score the Jayhawk’s lone run of the contest. However, in the top of the fourth, Blythe broke the tie and handed Tech the lead for good after blasting a three-run shot over the right-center wall.

The Red Raiders then utilized a Kailey Wyckoff single and two free passes to juice the bases in the top of the fifth. Alanna Barraza would plate the first of two runs with a sacrifice fly before Blythe ripped a double into the right-center gap to set up the 6-1 final.

Kendall Fritz (10-5) sealed the deal, retiring the final six batters straight to earn her 10th win of the season. Kasey Hamilton (8-7) suffered the loss for Kansas after allowing five hits and four runs in 3.1 innings of work.

