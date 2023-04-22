Defense shines in Texas Tech Spring Game

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Texas Tech football competed in their annual Spring Game Saturday, with Team Fearless getting the win 26-15 from Lowrey Field.

Main takeaway from the day, the Rocking Red Raider Defense is back! The Red Raiders set out a goal in 2022 to create three turnovers per game. They did so in the Spring Game Saturday, all within the first two quarters. Without elite Edge Rusher Tyree Wilson, the Red Raider defense stood tall and totaled four sacks between Tyler Shough and Behren Morton.

C.J. Baskerville had the first interception on the second play, from scrimmage as Tyler Shough intended to find Jerand Bradley. Then in the 2nd quarter, Behren Morton and Team Fearless were in the Red Zone when Ty Kana picked off Morton after giving up a Red Zone pass interference. Finally, Dadrion Taylor-Demerson picked off Tyler Shough on a 4th and 20 to give the defense their third turnover in the first half.

Head Coach Joey McGuire said, “I’m a defensive head coach and those turnovers were really nice.”

The offense also showing some bright spots as Behren Morton found Loic Fouonji for the 57-yard touchdown in the first quarter. Cam’Ron Valdez scored from five yards out for the rushing touchdown followed soon by Tahj Brooks with his own touchdown run from two yards out.

Tyler Shough ended the game 10-23 for 70 yards and two interceptions while Behren Morton ended 12-20 for 143 yards with a touchdown pass and one interception.

In the 4th quarter, Coach McGuire had the team’s freshman players finish the game. Jake Strong debuted at quarterback and ended 7-12 for 69 yards.

Questions around the offseason circling the running back room without SaRodorick Thompson this season. Tahj Brooks took most of the snaps as he had 74 yards on 15 carries and a touchdown. Cam’Ron Valdez also had a touchdown off 9 carries and 27 yards on the ground. Also getting touhces were Jaden Morris (7 att, 49 yds) and Clazarion Campbell (4 att, 20 yds).

Team Stats

Total Yards - 458

Pass Yards - 282

Rushing Yards - 176

1st Downs - 24

3rd Downs - 11-23

4th Downs - 2-4

Texas Tech’s first game of the 2023 season will be Saturday Sept. 2 at Wyoming from Laramie.

