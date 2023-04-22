Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Extra Innings Scores for Friday, Apr. 21

By Pete Christy
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 10:02 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with high school softball and baseball scores from across the South Plains.

SOFTBALL

Frenship 13 San Angelo Central 0

Monterey 20 Lubbock High 2

Petersburg 18 Slaton JV 7

Hermleigh 5 Forsan 4

Idalou 11 Shallowater 0

Levelland 11 Snyder 6

Ralls 15 New Deal 0

Big Spring 18 Estacado 0

Tahoka 8 Colorado City 5

Sweetwater 17 Lake View 0

Bushland 17 Tulia 4

BASEBALL

Westwood 19 Hermleigh 9

Ira 11 Roby 3

New Deal 23 Ralls 4

O’Donnell 11 Morton 1

Tahoka 7 Post 6

Andrews 1 Seminole 0

Idalou 7 Shallowater 3

Forsan 19 Borden County 9

Lubbock Cooper 7 Coronado 1

Monterey 5 Abilene Wylie 4

Estacado 11 Big Spring 3

Childress 7 Abernathy 6

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Train crash in Ector County
Woman flown to Lubbock after fatal crash, video shows passing train hitting involved truck
Air Raiders to Play in $1M TBT at Home in Lubbock
Air Raiders to Play in $1M TBT at Home in Lubbock
Lubbock owned horse, Flying Connection, will be racing in the Kentucky Oaks this year.
Lubbock-owned horse racing in Kentucky Oaks on May 5
20-year-old Calvin Wormly was arrested by Littlefield police on Friday.
Calvin Wormly arrested by Littlefield police, charged with murder in death of D’kota Tiller
FILE - Actor Alec Baldwin attends a news conference at United Nations headquarters, on Sept....
Charge to be dropped against Alec Baldwin in fatal ‘Rust’ set shooting

Latest News

Texas Tech will play game two of the three game series with Baylor Saturday at 2 p.m. from RIP...
Tech baseball beats Baylor 10-1
Texas Tech head coach Grant McCasland has announced the signing of transfer Darrion Williams
Darrion Williams signs to play at Tech after playing freshman season at Nevada
Source: KCBD Video
Former Red Raider Colin Schooler shining in XFL
Red Raider Colin Schooler is getting paid to play football in the XFL with the Arlington...
Former Red Raider Colin Schooler shining in XFL