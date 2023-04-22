Extra Innings Scores for Friday, Apr. 21

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with high school softball and baseball scores from across the South Plains.

SOFTBALL

Frenship 13 San Angelo Central 0

Monterey 20 Lubbock High 2

Petersburg 18 Slaton JV 7

Hermleigh 5 Forsan 4

Idalou 11 Shallowater 0

Levelland 11 Snyder 6

Ralls 15 New Deal 0

Big Spring 18 Estacado 0

Tahoka 8 Colorado City 5

Sweetwater 17 Lake View 0

Bushland 17 Tulia 4

BASEBALL

Westwood 19 Hermleigh 9

Ira 11 Roby 3

New Deal 23 Ralls 4

O’Donnell 11 Morton 1

Tahoka 7 Post 6

Andrews 1 Seminole 0

Idalou 7 Shallowater 3

Forsan 19 Borden County 9

Lubbock Cooper 7 Coronado 1

Monterey 5 Abilene Wylie 4

Estacado 11 Big Spring 3

Childress 7 Abernathy 6

