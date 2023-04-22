Extra Innings Scores for Friday, Apr. 21
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 10:02 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with high school softball and baseball scores from across the South Plains.
SOFTBALL
Frenship 13 San Angelo Central 0
Monterey 20 Lubbock High 2
Petersburg 18 Slaton JV 7
Hermleigh 5 Forsan 4
Idalou 11 Shallowater 0
Levelland 11 Snyder 6
Ralls 15 New Deal 0
Big Spring 18 Estacado 0
Tahoka 8 Colorado City 5
Sweetwater 17 Lake View 0
Bushland 17 Tulia 4
BASEBALL
Westwood 19 Hermleigh 9
Ira 11 Roby 3
New Deal 23 Ralls 4
O’Donnell 11 Morton 1
Tahoka 7 Post 6
Andrews 1 Seminole 0
Idalou 7 Shallowater 3
Forsan 19 Borden County 9
Lubbock Cooper 7 Coronado 1
Monterey 5 Abilene Wylie 4
Estacado 11 Big Spring 3
Childress 7 Abernathy 6
Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.