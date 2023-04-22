Local Listings
Extra Innings Scores for Saturday, Apr. 22

High school softball and baseball scores from around the South Plains.
High school softball and baseball scores from around the South Plains.(KCBD Graphic)
By Zach Fox
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Zach with softball and baseball scores from around the South Plains.

SOFTBALL

Floydada 18 Lockney 1

Lamesa 16 Littlefield 0

Amarillo 15 Plainview 2

Muleshoe 17 Denver City 6

Trinity Christian 19 Lake Country 1

BASEBALL

Frenship 7 Odessa 1

Monterey 4 Abilene Cooper 1

Ropes 8 Sundown 7

New Home 6 Brownfield 3

Smyer 2 Seagraves 1

Denver City 25 Muleshoe 5

Floydada 9 Lockney 5

Lubbock Christian 8 Shallowater 6

Olton 7 Sudan 0

Littlefield 6 Lamesa 2

River Road 17 Friona 1

Nazareth 3 Clarendon 2

Crosbyton 8 Springlake-Earth 5/9 innings

