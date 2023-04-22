Extra Innings Scores for Saturday, Apr. 22

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Zach with softball and baseball scores from around the South Plains.

SOFTBALL

Floydada 18 Lockney 1

Lamesa 16 Littlefield 0

Amarillo 15 Plainview 2

Muleshoe 17 Denver City 6

Trinity Christian 19 Lake Country 1

BASEBALL

Frenship 7 Odessa 1

Monterey 4 Abilene Cooper 1

Ropes 8 Sundown 7

New Home 6 Brownfield 3

Smyer 2 Seagraves 1

Denver City 25 Muleshoe 5

Floydada 9 Lockney 5

Lubbock Christian 8 Shallowater 6

Olton 7 Sudan 0

Littlefield 6 Lamesa 2

River Road 17 Friona 1

Nazareth 3 Clarendon 2

Crosbyton 8 Springlake-Earth 5/9 innings

