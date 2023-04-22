Extra Innings Scores for Saturday, Apr. 22
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Zach with softball and baseball scores from around the South Plains.
SOFTBALL
Floydada 18 Lockney 1
Lamesa 16 Littlefield 0
Amarillo 15 Plainview 2
Muleshoe 17 Denver City 6
Trinity Christian 19 Lake Country 1
BASEBALL
Frenship 7 Odessa 1
Monterey 4 Abilene Cooper 1
Ropes 8 Sundown 7
New Home 6 Brownfield 3
Smyer 2 Seagraves 1
Denver City 25 Muleshoe 5
Floydada 9 Lockney 5
Lubbock Christian 8 Shallowater 6
Olton 7 Sudan 0
Littlefield 6 Lamesa 2
River Road 17 Friona 1
Nazareth 3 Clarendon 2
Crosbyton 8 Springlake-Earth 5/9 innings
