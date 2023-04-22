Lifelong horse enthusiast Lauren Bloss excited to become 62nd Masked Rider

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lauren Bloss has been around horses all her life.

“I did hunter jumpers, so a little bit different than the Western things we do, but I’ve pretty much ridden about everything you can think of. I’ve been riding forever, I can’t exactly pinpoint an exact time I started,” she said. “I grew up riding horses, I’ve been around them since I was born.”

Friday at the McKenzie-Merket Alumni Center, Bloss, a senior animal sciences major from El Paso, recieved the traditional cape, hat, and mask and was officially named the 62nd Masked Rider.

She became involved with the program two years ago and served as a field safety assistant for Ashley Adams. Last year, she took on more responsibilities, being a full-time assistant for outgoing Rider Caroline Hobbs.

“It’s an absolute honor to be here today. I’m so thankful for this opportunity to represent Tech as the 62nd Masked Rider, and I look forward to the journey ahead and carrying on the legacy that so many Masked Riders have left behind me,” she said on the podium Friday.

This is the first of 300 to 400 public appearances she’s expected to make in the next 12 months.

Bloss plans to pursue a graduate degree in counseling and therapy, where she can combine her two passions, horses and people, by becoming an equine therapist. For her current time as Masked Rider, Lauren says she wants to share a positive attitude with other Red Raider fans.

“I’m just looking forward to spreading a lot of positivity. This program has given me so much... Just love and joy, and I’m excited to share that with the community of Texas Tech and outside states as we travel.”

Starting back in February, the University has been celebrating it’s a 100-year anniversary in a year-long celebration (hence the name, “Centennial Champion”). While Caroline represented Tech during the first few months of the commemoration, Lauren says she’s glad to take it from here.

“It’s going to be busy. It’s going to be exciting, especially finishing up this Centennial year, so I’m really excited to get to finish that out for us and I’m so excited to continue on this legacy.”

