Likely showers, colder tomorrow

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -After a cool day today tomorrow will be even colder.

Overnight temperatures will be in the upper 30s for us here in Lubbock but some parts of the viewing area may see below freezing temperatures. It will be a breezy evening with northeast winds around 15 to 25 mph, becoming east after midnight around 10 to 15 mph. Expect a cloudy night with rain chances increasing after midnight.

Forecast Lows Tonight (KCBD)

Tomorrow will be cold and rainy with high temperatures only in the upper 40s. East winds will be around 10 to 15 mph. It will be cloudy for majority of the day with likely showers during the morning and early afternoon.

Raincast (KCBD)

Sunday evening will be cloudy and rain chances will increase later in the night. Southeast winds will be around 10 to 15 mph, with temperatures in the lower 40s. After midnight there may be fog, and a few isolated showers across the area.

There is a possibility of a foggy start to Monday morning. The rest of the day will be cloudy with continued rain chances. High temperatures will be in the lower 60s, with south winds around 15 to 20 mph.

3 Day Forecast (KCBD)

Monday night will be mostly cloudy with continued rain chances. South winds will be around 15 to 20 mph, and overnight temperatures will be in the upper 40s.

