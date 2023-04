LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police have evacuated the area around 3110 Auburn to deal with a person who is barricaded and “possibly armed” inside a home.

Negotiators are on scene and drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Neighbors have been evacuated.

