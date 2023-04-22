Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Med spa owner accused of secretly filming female clients in bathroom

Timothy Savage is accused of taping women in his home office, where he owns a body sculpting...
Timothy Savage is accused of taping women in his home office, where he owns a body sculpting business.(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)
By KPHO staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SURPRISE, Ariz. (KPHO/Gray News) - A medical spa owner in Arizona is accused of voyeurism and other charges after allegedly secretly taping women in the bathroom.

According to court documents, officers were called to a home on Thursday where police say Timothy Savage runs his body sculpting business called Pro Fit Body Sculpting.

Authorities say that a woman called them after discovering a camera in the bathroom. She also stated she had found photos of undressed women in an email.

A short time later, Savage was arrested and taken to Surprise police headquarters for questioning.

In an interview with investigators, Savage admitted to having a pornography addiction and tried to stop it.

Savage told detectives he put the camera in the bathroom to catch anyone breaking into his office. However, he reportedly told police that once he realized he had access to the camera where the women were changing, he began viewing and screenshotting the photographs on an app on his phone.

Savage would then email the images to himself so they wouldn’t stay on the phone, police said.

Investigators asked Savage if his clients had an expectation of privacy, and he said they did. Savage then asked for a lawyer and the interview concluded.

“We are deeply appreciative that a brave individual was willing to come forward so we could put a stop to this unlawful and invasive behavior,” Surprise Police Chief Benny Pina.

Savage was booked on more than a dozen charges that include voyeurism and surreptitious photographing, according to authorities.

Copyright 2023 KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

20-year-old Calvin Wormly was arrested by Littlefield police on Friday.
Calvin Wormly arrested by Littlefield police, charged with murder in death of D’kota Tiller
One person has been seriously injured in a Friday evening shooting at the Texas West Mobile...
1 seriously injured in Friday evening shooting at Texas West Mobile Home Park
Lubbock owned horse, Flying Connection, will be racing in the Kentucky Oaks this year.
Lubbock-owned horse racing in Kentucky Oaks on May 5
Miko Butler
Man sentenced to 70 years for stabbing Lubbock sheriff’s deputies
Jeff Lofton (Source: KCBD Video)
Brownfield hires Jeff Lofton as Cubs football coach, athletic director

Latest News

Frigid temperatures are causing "loon fallout" as birds are falling from the sky in Wisconsin.
Loon fallout: Weather causing birds to fall from sky in Wisconsin
Police lights
5 charged in Vermont youth game brawl
Source: KCBD Video
Lifelong horse enthusiast Lauren Bloss excited to become 62nd Masked Rider
Lauren Bloss is proud to serve as the 62nd Masked Rider to finish out Texas Tech's centennial...
Lifelong horse enthusiast Lauren Bloss excited to become 62nd Masked Rider