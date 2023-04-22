Saturday morning top stories: U.S. Supreme Court preserves access to abortion pill for now

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Saturday

Supreme Court protects access to Mifepristone

The Supreme Court preserved women’s access to the abortion drug Mifepristone Friday, rejecting lower-court restrictions while a lawsuit continues.

The decision allows women to continue using the drug until the Supreme Court issues a final ruling at a later date.

Read more here: https://www.kcbd.com/2023/04/21/supreme-court-set-decide-access-abortion-pill/

Shooting at a mobile home in West Lubbock

One person is seriously injured after a shooting in West Lubbock.

Lubbock police responded to the Texas West Mobile Home near 19th St. and Alcove Ave. around 6 P.M. Friday; no suspect has been arrested.

Read more here: https://www.kcbd.com/2023/04/22/1-seriously-injured-friday-evening-shooting-texas-west-mobile-home-park/

Lubbock man sentenced to seven decades in prison

Miko Butler has been sentenced to 70 years in prison after stabbing two deputies in June 2020.

Butler has to spend at least 30 years in prison before he is eligible for parole.

Read more here: https://www.kcbd.com/2023/04/22/lubbock-man-who-stabbed-sheriffs-deputies-sentenced-70-years-prison/

