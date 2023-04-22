Tech baseball beats Baylor 10-1

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Texas Tech baseball with their second to last home series in the Big 12 Friday with Baylor in town.

Ty Coleman, who entered the GCU two game set with one home run on the season has now hit three home runs in three games including a solo home run in the first inning against Baylor.

Tracer Lopez also turned on one down the right field line for a three-run home run.

Gavin Kash, going 0-4 on the night heading into the 8th inning, when he hit his 20th home run on the season (the 6th Red Raider to have 20 home runs in a season) to put Tech up 10-0.

Fantastic outing on the bump for Mason Molina as he gets the win, his fourth on the year. Molina ended the day with 12 strikeouts (New Career High) 1 walk on two hits in 7 innings of work.

He was also the first Red Raider pitcher to top 100 pitches as Molina ended with 106 in 7 frames.

Andrew Devine shut the door in two innings of work with 2 strikeouts while allowing a solo home run in the 9th, only Baylor’s 3rd hit on the night.

There will be a double header Saturday with Baylor starting at 12 p.m., with game two following 30 to 45 min after the conclusion of game one.

Updated Texas Tech-Baylor Series Schedule

Saturday, GM1: 12 p.m.

Saturday, GM2: 30-45 min following gm. 1

Ticket Information

For patrons that own single-game tickets to Sunday’s contest, those tickets will be valid for the second game of Saturday’s doubleheader. The ballpark will be cleared at the conclusion of game one. For those that previously purchased single-game tickets to Saturday’s game, those tickets will only be valid for the first game of the doubleheader, which starts at 12 p.m.

