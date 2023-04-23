1 seriously injured in Central Lubbock crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Major Crash Investigation Unit is at the scene of a single-vehicle traffic accident in the 3000 block of Marsha Sharp Freeway.

The accident happened on the westbound side of Marsha Sharp Freeway.

Officers were called to the crash just before 7:00 A.M. Sunday.

One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The westbound lanes on Marsha Sharp Freeway from University Avenue to Texas Tech Parkway will be closed until further notice.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.