1 seriously injured in Central Lubbock crash

By Dylan Villa
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 9:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Major Crash Investigation Unit is at the scene of a single-vehicle traffic accident in the 3000 block of Marsha Sharp Freeway.

The accident happened on the westbound side of Marsha Sharp Freeway.

Officers were called to the crash just before 7:00 A.M. Sunday.

One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The westbound lanes on Marsha Sharp Freeway from University Avenue to Texas Tech Parkway will be closed until further notice.

