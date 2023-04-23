Local Listings
Ex-Disney employee allegedly shot videos up women’s skirts

FILE - People visit Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista,...
FILE - People visit Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, on Friday, April 22, 2022.(Ted Shaffrey | AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 9:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A former Walt Disney World employee is facing a charge that he surreptitiously took a video up the skirt of a female customer, allegedly telling investigators he had done it more than 500 times over the past six years.

Jorge Diaz Vega, 26, worked at the Star Wars gift shop inside Disney World’s Hollywood Studios theme park in Florida until his recent arrest on one count of video voyeurism, a third-degree felony punishable by up to five years in prison.

According to court records filed by Orange County Sheriff’s detectives, Vega was spotted by a witness shooting a video up an 18-year-old woman’s skirt. She later told security officers she was not aware of Vega’s actions.

Detectives said that Vega volunteered during questioning that he takes the videos as a “guilty pleasure” and showed them multiple examples on his cellphone.

He was arrested on March 31 and released on $2,500 bail. Court records do not show if Vega has an attorney and a current phone number could not be located.

Disney World said Sunday that Vega doesn’t currently work for the company.

The sheriff’s office deferred until Monday to comment on whether investigators are pursuing more charges against Vega.

Both the sheriff’s office and Disney declined to say whether they are working to identify the other women who Vega allegedly took videos of.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

