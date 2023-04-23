Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Fire breaks out at Disneyland’s Tom Sawyer Island attraction

Tom Sawyer Island has been part of Disneyland since 1956, allowing fans to enter the world of...
Tom Sawyer Island has been part of Disneyland since 1956, allowing fans to enter the world of one of the main characters of Mark Twain’s book.(Source: HarshLight/Flickr/CC BY 2.0)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 2:15 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) - An area of the Disneyland resort in California has caught fire, according to a news report.

The fire broke out Saturday night during the “Fantasmic” show in the Tom Sawyer Island section of the resort in Anaheim, KABC-TV reported.

The Anaheim Fire Department told the station there have not been any injuries reported. The extent of the fire damage was not immediately known, KABC reported.

Tom Sawyer Island has been part of Disneyland since 1956, allowing fans to enter the world of one of the main characters of Mark Twain’s book, KABC reported.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person has been seriously injured in a Friday evening shooting at the Texas West Mobile...
Victim dies of injuries after shooting near 19th & Alcove
Lubbock police have evacuated the area around 3110 Auburn to deal with a person who is...
Lubbock police arrest armed subject barricaded inside home
20-year-old Calvin Wormly was arrested by Littlefield police on Friday.
Calvin Wormly arrested by Littlefield police, charged with murder in death of D’kota Tiller
Lubbock owned horse, Flying Connection, will be racing in the Kentucky Oaks this year.
Lubbock-owned horse racing in Kentucky Oaks on May 5
Miko Butler
Man sentenced to 70 years for stabbing Lubbock sheriff’s deputies

Latest News

Authorities say a 15-year-old girl was driving with three other children in the car when she...
Teen dies, 3 injured after underaged driver crashes in Missouri
Smoke fills the sky in Khartoum, Sudan, near Doha International Hospital on Friday, April 21,...
Special forces swiftly evacuate US embassy staff from Sudan
A 52-year-old anonymous lottery player from Maryland won his third $50,000 prize in the “Pick...
Man wins lottery 3 times with same numbers
Crash kills Hannibal teen, injures three others
Crash kills Hannibal teen, injures three others