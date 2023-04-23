Local Listings
Sunday morning top stories: Man identified in SWAT callout

By Dylan Villa
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 9:42 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Sunday

Man in custody after SWAT callout in North Lubbock

1 seriously injured in Central Lubbock crash

One person dead after shooting in West Lubbock

As always, be sure to join Parker Shofner (kcbd.com) for your top weekend headlines.

Most Read

38-year-old David Garcia was arrested Sunday morning after a SWAT standoff
Man in custody after SWAT callout in North Lubbock
One person has been seriously injured in a Friday evening shooting at the Texas West Mobile...
Victim dies of injuries after shooting near 19th & Alcove
20-year-old Calvin Wormly was arrested by Littlefield police on Friday.
Calvin Wormly arrested by Littlefield police, charged with murder in death of D’kota Tiller
Raincast
Get ready for a cold, rainy Sunday
CPS has returned a newborn to its parents after being removed over a dispute about treatment.
CPS returns baby to parents after nearly a month-long dispute over jaundice treatment

Latest News

One person is seriously injured in Central Lubbock crash.
1 seriously injured in Central Lubbock crash
Clinton Thetford said to pack a go bag ahead of time in case of severe weather.
Lubbock officials recommend: Pack a go bag in case of severe weather
38-year-old David Garcia was arrested Sunday morning after a SWAT standoff
Man in custody after SWAT callout in North Lubbock
Lifelong horse enthusiast Lauren Bloss excited to become 62nd Masked Rider