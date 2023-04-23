Sunday morning top stories: Man identified in SWAT callout

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Sunday

Man in custody after SWAT callout in North Lubbock

Lubbock police arrested 38-year-old David Garcia Sunday morning after a SWAT standoff.

An arrest warrant was obtained for Garcia for aggravated assault for a separate incident, which he was arrested for at the end of the standoff.

1 seriously injured in Central Lubbock crash

A single-vehicle crash occurred in the 3000 block of Marsha Sharp Freeway just before 7:00 Sunday morning.

One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

One person dead after shooting in West Lubbock

51-year-old Ricardo Mojica died Saturday morning after a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

So far, no arrests have been made.

