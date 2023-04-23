Tech softball falls in game two to Kansas

Provided by Texas Tech Athletics

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Red Raiders dropped a wire-to-wire contest in game two at Kansas, 1-0, to even the series Sunday afternoon at Arrocha Ballpark.

Kansas (21-21, 3-8 Big 12) utilized a walk off sacrifice fly to pick up the game two win. Sage Hoover (10-3) held the Jayhawks scoreless through the first 6.0 innings before allowing a leadoff triple to start the seventh and set up the sacrifice fly.

Texas Tech (30-18, 4-10 Big 12) had a runner on in every inning but the sixth but was not able to plate a run. The Red Raiders sparked a two-out rally in the fourth after an error and back-to-back singles from Alanna Barraza and Arriana Villa.

Dee McClarity would check in as a pinch hitter and rocket a ball at the feet of the Kansas third baseman who was able to make the snag to strand the runners.

Similarly, Kansas would load the bases in the bottom of the fifth, looking to do some damage. With no outs, Hoover stepped up big time and recorded a pair of strikeouts and a pop up to end the frame.

With the game on the line, Kennedy Crites roped a two-out single in the top of the seventh but was again left stranded. Crites finished the day going 2-for-3 with a pair of singles.

Hoover suffered the hard-fought loss despite scattering four hits and striking out five. Lizzy Ludwig (3-6) picked up the win after tossing a shutout, where she scattered five hits and tallied five strikeouts.

