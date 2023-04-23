Tech women’s golf battles weather to finish fifth at 2023 Big 12 Championships

Provided by Texas Tech Athletics

DALLAS – Entering the day just two shots off the lead, the Texas Tech women’s golf team shot a team score of 306 to finish fifth at the 2023 Big 12 Championships hosted by Iowa State at the Dallas Athletic Club.

Battling the 40-degree temperatures and rainy conditions, Tech did receive a strong back-nine from 2021 individual medalist Gala Dumez who fired a 31 over her final nine holes to finish tied for sixth at +1 for the week. Dumez used three straight birdies on 10, 11 and 12 to fire the bogey-free 31.

The strong back-nine earned Dumez All-Tournament team status.

Enter the day at -3 overall, freshman Shannon Tan finished tied for 13th after shooting a final round 79.

All 10 teams on Sunday afternoon finished the day over par.

No. 23 Oklahoma State powered by a strong round of 72 from Maddison Hinson-Tolchard held on for a seven-shot victory. The Cowgirls finished +4 for the week, while Hinson-Tolchard ended up at -4 to take home individual medalist honors.

Just two players in the nearly 45 player field finished Sunday’s final round under par. Karisa Chul-Ak-Som fired the low round of the day when she carded a two-under 70.

No. 13 Baylor ended the day at +10 and the week at +11 to finish second followed by TCU (+12) and No. 20 ISU (+13). The Horned Frogs shot a team-best +2 on Sunday to vault three spots.

The Red Raiders finished fifth, 14 shots clear of Oklahoma (+30) who finished sixth. No. 8 Texas (+32), Kansas (+35) and Kansas State (+54) rounded out the nine-team field.

UP NEXT:

The Red Raiders will next learn when they are headed for the Regional Round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament during Wednesday selection show. The show is set to air at Noon (CT) live on Golf Channel.

