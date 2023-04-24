51st Bob Wills Day in Turkey Saturday, April 29

TURKEY, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - For 50 years, the official music of Texas, Western Swing, has been filling the air in Turkey, Texas on the last Saturday in April in honor of the King of Western Swing, Bob Wills. This year the Bob Wills Foundation in Turkey, Texas will present the 51st Annual Bob Wills Day with an all-star lineup of musicians, dances, concerts and events for people of all ages to enjoy. Beginning Thursday, April 27 through Saturday, April 29, this small town in the Panhandle will be filled with dancers and fiddlers and families ready to enjoy what Texas Monthly called a must attend event for any Texan.

The all-star dance lineup include Bob Wills Texas Playboys under the direction of Jason Roberts, Jake Hooker and the Outsiders, Jody Nix and the Texas Cowboys, Billy Mata and the Texas Tradition, Brennen Leigh and the South Plains College Westerner Swing band. Each dance boasts two bands to $30 a ticket fee and happens daily beginning Thursday. The Historic Free Outdoor Concert will take place on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. with Jason Roberts leading us through the storied history of Bob Wills. The music of Bob Wills Day is presented by the generosity of the King of Western Swing Music Partner Michelob Ultra.

The Fiddler’s Contest at Bob Wills Day is one of the preeminent fiddle contests in the state and is presented this year by Rafter L Cattle Co. Categories include youth, adult, twin and an open category that draws in fiddlers from across the country. Prized belt buckles are awarded to the winners in each category and the bragging rights last for a lifetime. Contest is at 11:30 a.m. Saturday and the next Bob Wills might just be in competition.

With plenty of activities for the family, the place to be on Saturday is the Parade on Main presented by Turkey Creek HDD. Classic cars, floats, the founder of Bob Wills Day, the Texas Playboys, tractors and so much more, families will come from miles around to enjoy the Parade presented by Turkey Creek HDD. The Bob Wills Museum will open and host an Open Jam for players of all skill level. The Museum will be open to visitors throughout the week thanks to the Texas Music Office.

The Gem Theatre will host a screening of the newly completed Birth and History of Western Swing on Friday at 3 p.m. thanks to the generous support of the Throton’s and Wheeler’s. Mike Markwardt has produced an amazing film bringing to life the history of our favorite music.

And while this all seems like more than you could pack into three days in a small Texas town, there is even so much more going on! A BBQ lunch, the Mercantile and Trade Show, BBQ Cook Off, and so much more! Throughout the weeks so many of the businesses in Turkey, Texas will be open and ready to offer a slice of classic Americana to visitors. Lacy Dry Good, Hotel Turkey & Restaurant, Ton’s Mexican Kitchen, Letty’s Mexican Restaurant, Turkey Creek Winery, Tony’s Ice Cream Shop, This and That Antiques, Radna’s on Main, Turkey Pottery and Painting and so many more!

To learn more visit our Facebook page Bob Wills Day, Turkey, Texas or our website bobwillsday.com.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.