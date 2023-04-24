Authorities responding to SWAT situation in northwest Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Law enforcement officials are responding to a SWAT situation in northwest Lubbock.

Details are limited at this time, but officials responded to a shots fired call in the 5400 block of CR 1570.

The sheriff’s office says someone has barricaded themself in a home near the area.

This is a developing story; check back for updates

