Authorities responding to SWAT situation in northwest Lubbock

Law enforcement officials are responding to a SWAT situation in northwest Lubbock.
By KCBD Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 7:51 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Law enforcement officials are responding to a SWAT situation in northwest Lubbock.

Details are limited at this time, but officials responded to a shots fired call in the 5400 block of CR 1570.

The sheriff’s office says someone has barricaded themself in a home near the area.

This is a developing story; check back for updates

