Extra Innings Team of the Week: Ira Bulldogs

By Zach Fox
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 11:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
IRA, TX (KCBD) - The Ira Bulldogs are the Extra Innings Team of the Week.

After defeating Roby 20-4 and 11-3 this week, the Bulldogs improve to 19-0-1 on the season under head coach Toby Goodwin.

Just three seniors on the roster this year for Ira, a promising sign for the Bulldogs moving forward.

With the win Friday at home over Roby, the Ira Bulldogs have now clinched their 7th straight district title and will now look to make a run for State. A place Ira is still looking to make for the first time. Most recently coming up one game short in the Region Final to Nazareth, coached by Ira’s Toby Goodwins’ son Tyler (in his 2nd year).

Ira will head onto the road Monday where they will play Colorado, a team that was the only tie on the year with a final of 4-4.

