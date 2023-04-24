LFR investigating Sunday afternoon warehouse fire

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of a warehouse fire that happened in the 1200 block of 50th Street on Sunday evening.

The call came in at 6:42 p.m. about visible smoke and the smell of something burning from a large commercial structure.

Crews made entry and quickly extinguished the fire. No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.