LFR investigating Sunday afternoon warehouse fire

The Lubbock Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of a warehouse fire that happened...
The Lubbock Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of a warehouse fire that happened in the 1200 block of 50th Street on Sunday evening.(Aric Mitchell, KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 8:44 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of a warehouse fire that happened in the 1200 block of 50th Street on Sunday evening.

The call came in at 6:42 p.m. about visible smoke and the smell of something burning from a large commercial structure.

Crews made entry and quickly extinguished the fire. No injuries were reported.

