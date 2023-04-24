Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Lubbock Meals on Wheels honors long-time volunteers

By KCBD Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Meals on Wheels honored more than 100 long-time volunteers Friday evening.

The agency provides food to those who are homebound; it serves more than 880 meals each day across Lubbock and Wolfforth. These volunteers help provide not just food but also regular interaction.

“I want you all to know, I know there’s an awful lot of new people in here, Meals on Wheels is more than a meal,” said Debbie Ernst, who was recognized for 40 years of volunteering.

Volunteers recognized Friday:

50 years: Maureen Davis and Sue Weddige

40 years: Debbie Ernst and Steve Fannin

35 years: Kirk Thomas

25 years: Salty Bulen, Jim Dailey, Karen Dawson, Carrie Monje, Vickie Noyola and Jerry Price

20 years: Kay Branch, Larry Branch, Elaine Squire and Jamie Thomason.

There were 37 others recognized for 15 years of volunteering, 25 honored for 10 years and 57 for five years of service.

If you would like to start volunteering, would like to donate or just want more information about the agency, go to the Meals on Wheels website.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

38-year-old David Garcia was arrested Sunday morning after a SWAT standoff
Man in custody after 8-hour SWAT standoff
One person is seriously injured in Central Lubbock crash.
1 seriously injured in Central Lubbock crash
Clinton Thetford said to pack a go bag ahead of time in case of severe weather.
Lubbock officials recommend: Pack a go bag in case of severe weather
Raincast
Get ready for a cold, rainy Sunday
No. 16 Texas Tech won its series versus Baylor but split its doubleheader on Saturday as the...
No. 16 Texas Tech baseball wins series, splits DH versus Baylor

Latest News

Source: KCBD Video
Celebrating 60 years at Monterey Church of Christ
Source: KCBD Video
Mustang Club raising money for UMC Cancer Center
Casas for CASA
Casas for CASA event at Market Street starts Friday, 98th & Quaker
Gym Culture to host grand opening celebrations Saturday, April 22 located at 6609 Milwaukee Ave.
Gym Culture to host grand opening this Saturday