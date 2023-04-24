Lubbock Meals on Wheels honors long-time volunteers

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Meals on Wheels honored more than 100 long-time volunteers Friday evening.

The agency provides food to those who are homebound; it serves more than 880 meals each day across Lubbock and Wolfforth. These volunteers help provide not just food but also regular interaction.

“I want you all to know, I know there’s an awful lot of new people in here, Meals on Wheels is more than a meal,” said Debbie Ernst, who was recognized for 40 years of volunteering.

Volunteers recognized Friday:

50 years: Maureen Davis and Sue Weddige

40 years: Debbie Ernst and Steve Fannin

35 years: Kirk Thomas

25 years: Salty Bulen, Jim Dailey, Karen Dawson, Carrie Monje, Vickie Noyola and Jerry Price

20 years: Kay Branch, Larry Branch, Elaine Squire and Jamie Thomason.

There were 37 others recognized for 15 years of volunteering, 25 honored for 10 years and 57 for five years of service.

If you would like to start volunteering, would like to donate or just want more information about the agency, go to the Meals on Wheels website.

