Monday morning top stories: Lubbock Co. commissioners to discuss game room ordinance today

Man arrested after 8-hour standoff

Police say David Garcia barricaded himself inside and home near Auburn and north Flint where he shot at officers before surrendering

He is also facing charges in the death of a two month old infant

Full story here: Man in custody after 8-hour SWAT standoff

Game room ordinance on agenda

Lubbock County Commissioners will discuss a proposed game room ordinance again today

Commissioners previously tabled discussion of the ordinance until September

Previous coverage: Lubbock County Commissioner: By January 2024, there will be a game room ordinance in place

9 teens injured in shooting at prom after-party in Texas

Nine teenagers are recovering after being shot during an after-prom party in Jasper

About 250 people were at the party when someone opened fire

Details here: 9 teenagers injured in a Texas prom after-party shooting

House to vote on debt limit plan

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy says he has enough votes to pass his debt limit plan this week

The measure would raise the debt ceiling, but cut domestic spending

Read more here: McCarthy says debit limit bill will pass House as deadline looms

