Monday morning top stories: Lubbock Co. commissioners to discuss game room ordinance today

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 7:15 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Man arrested after 8-hour standoff

  • Police say David Garcia barricaded himself inside and home near Auburn and north Flint where he shot at officers before surrendering
  • He is also facing charges in the death of a two month old infant
  • Full story here: Man in custody after 8-hour SWAT standoff

Game room ordinance on agenda

9 teens injured in shooting at prom after-party in Texas

House to vote on debt limit plan

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

