New information shared Monday about cow deaths in the area

MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - New information has been shared with KBTX about the investigation into several cow deaths recently reported in the Brazos Valley.

Last week the Madison County Sheriff’s Office said it was investigating the death and mutilation of cattle along TX-OSR Highway and similar findings were reported in neighboring counties.

The Robertson County Sheriff’s Office says a post-mortem exam returned Monday points to pneumonia as a cause of death on a cow found there but the report did not give a reason for the deformities found on the animal.

The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office said a necropsy has been ordered for another carcass found Monday with similarities to the other deaths.

In total, 7 mutilated cows have been discovered although specific locations have not been publicly shared. Investigators did say each incident occurred in different locations, pastures, and herds.

A Facebook post shared by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office described the deformities on the cows as a straight, clean cut, with apparent precision that “had been made to remove the hide around the cow’s mouth on one side, leaving the meat under the removed hide untouched. The tongue was also completely removed from the body with no blood spill.”

Robertson County Sheriff Gerald Yezak described the area near the deceased cow in his county as undisturbed with no footprints, tire tracks or blood. He said the incident happened about two weeks ago and they’re still investigating.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office also said there were no signs of struggle and the grass around the carcass was undisturbed and no footprints or tire tracks were noted in the area.

More details about the investigation are shared below in the Facebook post by Madison County:

As the investigation continues, several residents like Vernon Guidry are uneasy about the situation.

“It’s just very questionable in my mind. Because I’m an A-B-C-1-2-3 kind of person,” said Guidry. “The way I understand it is, they were mutilated with no blood and their tongues all with no struggle. You know, no force with the position they were in? Doesn’t make sense. It just leaves a big question like wow, what is really going on here?”

Guidry owns a livestock company called Guidry Land and Cattle, and this incident hits close to home.

“Our main concept is cattle. We do IVF, invitro fertilization 85% and the other 15% are natural breeding. At one time, Madison County was the second to largest cattle operations in the United States,” said Guidry.”I think through time that may have diminished a little but I just love it here as an agriculture cattle-related industry "

It’s an unusual situation for Madison County residents, as well as people all across the country.

“Multiple similar incidents have been reported across the United States and we are actively coordinating with other agencies to find answers,” the Madison County Sheriff’s Office reported.

