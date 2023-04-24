Local Listings
Rain chances continue, a bit warmer on Monday

By Shania Jackson
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 9:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A cloudy night ahead of us tonight, with possible patchy fog. Overnight temperatures will be near 40°, with southeast winds around 10 to 15 mph. There is a slight chance of rain in the forecast after midnight.

A foggy start to the morning is likely tomorrow, with cloudy skies throughout the rest of the day. Rain chances will continue, most likely for the southern part of the viewing area. High temperatures will be in the lower 60s, and south winds will be around 15 to 20 mph.

Raincast
Raincast(KCBD)

Monday night will be mostly cloudy, with a chance of rain. Low temperatures will be in the upper 40s, and south winds will be around 15 to 20 mph, with gusts up to 30 mph.

Raincast
Raincast(KCBD)

Tuesday will be warmer with temperatures in the upper 70s, and partly cloudy skies. Isolated showers are possible, with southwest winds around 10 mph.

7-Day Windcast
7-Day Windcast(KCBD)

Tuesday evening will be partly cloudy and become mostly cloudy after midnight. Rain chances will begin to increase after midnight. Winds will come from the southeast in the evening, then turn east after midnight around 10 to 15 mph. Overnight temperatures will be in the upper 40s.

