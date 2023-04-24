South Plains rain chance update

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Most of the rain so far has been light, with a few exceptions. I’ve included rain reports we’ve received at the end of this post. The South Plains chance of rain continues today and tomorrow.

Spotty light rain showers or drizzle, also patchy fog, are possible this morning. It will remain cloudy and chilly.

Spotty light rain showers and an isolated thunderstorm or two are possible this afternoon and evening. Some sunshine this afternoon will result in a warmer afternoon across the western viewing area. Central areas, including Lubbock, may see some breaks in the cloud cover around evening.

A similar pattern will keep a slight chance of light rain showers, possibly the rumble of thunder, across our area into Tuesday morning. Areas of fog also are possible. Otherwise tonight and Tuesday morning will be cloudy and chilly.

While the chance of rain will be low, ranging from about 20 to 40 percent for the viewing area, the possibility of measurable rainfall may be greater. In addition to spotty rain showers there is a chance of thunderstorms as well. These storms may produce slightly heavier rain rates.

A slim chance of rain lingers Tuesday night and Wednesday.

Some rain, but not much. At least so far. The Lubbock Airport is the site of Lubbock's official weather record. As of 7:30 AM Monday. (KCBD First Alert)

Rain-event totals (in inches) from in and around the KCBD viewing area:

0.47 Snyder SSW

0.32 Floydada

0.27 Abernathy

0.24 Snyder

0.20 Gail

0.18 Tahoka

0.13 Caprock Canyons

0.13 Silverton

0.12 Shallowater

0.10 Aspermont

0.10 Fluvanna

0.09 McAdoo

0.08 Northfield

0.08 Roaring Springs

0.08 Turkey

0.06 Guthrie

0.07 New Deal

0.07 Paducah

0.06 Plainview

0.06 South Plains 3ENE

0.06 Spur

0.05 Hackberry

0.04 White River Lake

0.03 Amherst

0.03 Hart

0.03 Lake Alan Henry

0.03 Olton

0.03 Ralls

0.02 Jayton

0.02 Lamesa

0.02 Tulia

0.02 Vigo Park

0.01 Anton

.01 Dimmitt

0.01 Happy

0.01 Reese Center

0.01 Lubbock Southeast

Source: National Weather Service Lubbock, the TTU West Texas Mesonet, and KCBD and FOX34 viewers

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.