Tanya Tucker coming to Lubbock in June

LUBBOCK, Texas (Press Release) -Two-time Grammy winning entertainment legend Tanya Tucker, who recently became the newest inductee into the Country Music Hall of Fame, will perform with her Sweet Western Sound Tour on Friday, June 23, 2023, at The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences.

Born in Seminole, Texas, Tanya had her first country hit, the classic “Delta Dawn,” at the age of 13 in 1972. Since that auspicious beginning, she has become one of the most admired and influential artists in country music history, amassing 23 Top 40 albums and a stellar string of 56 Top 40 singles, ten of which reached the No. 1 spot on the Billboard country charts.

Tanya’s indelible songs include some of country music’s biggest hits such as “Soon,” “Two Sparrows in a Hurricane,” “It’s a Little Too Late,” “Trouble,” “Texas (When I Die),” “If It Don’t Come Easy” and “Strong Enough To Bend.” Tanya is also the recipient of numerous awards, including two CMAs, two ACMs and three CMT awards.

In 2020, Tanya received two GRAMMY® Awards for Best Country Album: While I’m Livin’ and Best Country Song: “Bring My Flowers Now.” In October 2022 “The Return of Tanya Tucker, Featuring Brandi Carlile,” a documentary that chronicles the resurgence in Tucker’s career following the success of her a 2019 album, ‘While I’m Livin’ hit theaters globally via Sony Pictures Classics.

Tanya Tucker will release her highly anticipated new album, Sweet Western Sound, June 2 on Fantasy Records. Produced once again by Brandi Carlile and Shooter Jennings, Sweet Western Sound reunites the award-winning trio following the release of Tanya’s landmark 2019 album, While I’m Livin’. Her first new album in 17 years, While I’m Livin’ reintroduced Tanya to a new generation and went on to win the GRAMMY for Best Country Album as well as Best Country Song for its poignant single, “Bring My Flowers Now.”

“Sweet Western Sound is another revelation and I’m excited to see what folks think of our new endeavor,” says Tanya. “It’s ALWAYS a trip working with Brandi and Shooter. I didn’t know if we’d be working together again on a new album after While I’m Livin’! But we did it! Lots of new things we did this time, and I even co-wrote some of the songs, which means a lot to me.

In December 2022, Tanya made her acting debut in a lead role in Paramount’s “A Nashville Country Christmas,” starring alongside Academy Award® winner Keith Carradine.

Tickets for Tanya Tucker - Sweet Western Sound Tour go on sale Friday, April 28, 2023, at 10 a.m. (CT) and range in price from $39.00 to $129.00 plus taxes and fees. Tickets can be purchased online at buddyhollyhall.com, by calling ETIX at 1 (800) 514-3849, and in person at the venue box office at 1300 Mac Davis Lane, Lubbock, TX 79401, open Monday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information about Tanya Tucker, go to TanyaTucker.com.

