Tech drops series finale to Kansas

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Texas Tech dropped a low-scoring affair in the series finale to Kansas, 3-0, Monday afternoon at Arrocha Ballpark.

Kansas (22-21, 4-8 Big 12) struck first in the bottom of the first inning after Lyric Moore ripped an RBI double to plate Presley Limbaugh who reached on an error.

A pitcher’s duel commenced through the middle innings of the contest as Tech (30-19, 4-11 Big 12) was the only side to see a base runner in the second and third frames. Kansas plated a second run in the home half of the fourth inning, this time off an RBI double from Aynslee Linduff.

The Red Raiders looked to do some damage in the top of the sixth after back-to-back singles from Alanna Barraza and Peyton Blythe sparked a two-out rally. Arriana Villa stepped up to the plate and roped a single back at the pitcher that got away from here, but Kansas would catch the runner trying to score to end the frame.

The Jayhawks added a third and final insurance run with a solo home run off the bat of Olivia Bruno to lead off the home half of the sixth. Kendall Fritz (10-6) would retire the next three batters to give the Tech offense one final shot down 3-0.

Pinch hitter Dee McClarity would be the lone runner to reach in the top of seventh after earning a walk.

Fritz suffered the loss after allowing three runs, two of which were earned, and seven hits over 5.2 innings of work. She fanned four batters and allowed just one walk.

Kasey Hamilton (9-7) picked up the win after holding Tech scoreless through 4.0 innings of work. Lizzy Ludwig (SV4) came in to close the final 3.0 innings of the contest to complete the combined shutout.

