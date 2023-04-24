Texas House passes Burrows’ bill suggesting funding for armed security in Texas schools

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas House of Representatives has passed a bill approving funding for armed security in Texas schools.

Lubbock representative Dustin Burrows authored House Bill 3. He presented it in a second reading for the House on Monday.

Burrows remarks are below:

The Uvalde school shooting stole precious children and teachers from their families and made it clear that the state of Texas must make fundamental changes in the way we protect our school communities.

Setting aside the ongoing discussion of the real-time response from law enforcement, it is clear that we must not only beef up on-campus security staffing, but also establish statewide standards for the security measures campuses must deploy. We must boost coordination between schools and local law enforcement and fund these improvements so that schools aren’t alone in their efforts to protect themselves. We partnered with the Texas Education Agency, the Texas School Safety Center and other school safety experts in creating House Bill 3 to address some of these issues. It is worth pointing out that HB3 is part of a larger package of bills to address some of these concerns.

When one takes stock of the school shootings that have occurred around Texas and across the country, the obvious, inescapable common denominator is the presence of a homicidal criminal who makes the deranged decision to take innocent lives. We can never lose sight of the culpability of these violent perpetrators, regardless of their life circumstance. While they may not always signal it in advance, it is clear they intend to do harm, so we cannot gloss over the worst case scenarios when planning to prevent their actions.

Study of those incidents reveal other common factors related to the lack of effective barriers to their evil intent. These typically take the form of failures in the physical and procedural security measures at each of the affected schools. If first responders are dealing with a distance-induced delay or unfamiliarity with the facility when they arrive, the human factors stack rapidly to extend the duration of shooting events and drive up their related loss of life. Even during the

recent school shooting in Nashville, in which local police are rightfully lauded for their swift and effective response, the timeline from first report to a neutralized shooter ran 15 minutes. When a shooter decides to rampage, the fulltime presence of a well-trained, armed security officer can save precious minutes and lives.

That is why House Bill 3 requires an armed security guard on the campus of every public and open-enrollment charter school in the state. Let me also point out that both the public and private sector choose to have armed guards to protect places such as airports, universities, banks, malls, sporting events and even the Texas Capitol.

To boost collaboration between school staff and local law enforcement, the legislation also requires district leadership to meet regularly with their law enforcement counterparts to discuss emergency preparedness and action plans. This heightened level of familiarity is intended to shorten the lines of communication and improve awareness of school layouts to reduce confusion in the midst of a crisis.

When it comes to the physical security of an individual campus, the law also sets out reasonable standards for schools to maintain, as well as a timeline for implementation and a system of intruder detection audits to ensure compliance. Schools deserve the right tools to protect themselves with the best technology available. By dedicating a portion of the $1.6 billion set aside for school safety in the House supplemental appropriation, Texas will be supporting schools with these needed investments.

I am especially proud of the accountability that flows from the bill’s audit program intended to ensure that responsible parties must do more just “check the boxes” with regards to their security plans. The audits will ensure that they are actually “walking the walk” to overcome that tendency for a false sense of security to take hold when security plans and measures are put into place. As in everything else, we don’t get what we expect, we get what we inspect.

While the resulting bill is neither perfect nor totally complete, these collaborative, accountability-driven efforts can drive the sort of team approach that is vital to turning the tide of senseless violence. At the end of the day, teachers, students and their families deserve safe classrooms and school administrators need the support of the state and cooperation of law enforcement to make those safe classrooms a reality.

