Varsity Jewelers closing after 35 years as owner retires

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After 35 years, a Lubbock business that has helped customers remember the most important moments in their lives is closing down.

The owner of Varsity Jewelers has decided to retire. Management says they’re grateful for all the customers who helped them run a successful three decades in the Hub City.

The manager, Rosalie Cutter, said the story of Varsity Jewelers started when the owner was in college.

“It started when our owner was at Texas Tech and decided to open the business doing several other jobs, and it has just kind of evolved into everything else,” Cutter said.

The business evolved into more than class rings since it opened in 1988. The jewelry store sells engagement rings, estate items, pearls and watches. Now, with the store closing, most items are marked 35% off.

“We thought we would start there since we were 35 years in business,” Cutter said.

Cutter said management wanted the store to be a place customers felt comfortable shopping. She remembers one customer who bought an engagement ring because of the welcoming atmosphere.

“He sees our owner - and this was in the summer - and he said, ‘When I saw your owner walking around in shorts, I knew this was the place for me.’ And he spent ten times his budget,” Cutter said.

She said everyone who worked at the store enjoyed these friendly interactions.

“We’ve just had some really fun customers that we’ve got to meet, students and everything over the years,” Cutter said.

Now, it’s time to close the doors for the last time.

“Our owner is retirement age, we’re just ready to go and spend some time with family while we can,” Cutter said.

Cutter has been involved with the store for nearly 20 years. She said its growth was unexpected.

“It’s just evolved into so much more than we ever would have thought, which is fabulous. That’s what you want in a business,” Cutter said.

She said she’s thankful for Lubbockites allowing them to be a part of some on the most important and emotional moments in their lives.

